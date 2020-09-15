Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

China's domestic travel revenue likely to halve to $394 billion in 2020 - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 02:46am EDT
Visitors practise social distancing as they line up outside a souvenir shop at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing

China's domestic tourism revenue is expected to fall by 52% to 2.76 trillion yuan ($394 billion) in 2020, according to a report by the China Tourism Academy, as the industry continues to reel from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The academy, which is affiliated to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said on Monday that it expected the number of domestic tourists to fall by 43% to 3.43 billion this year.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, introduced strict lockdowns and measures to curb its spread which are seen to have largely worked, as the country has largely reopened its economy and allowed normal life to resume.

The country's aviation capacity has snapped back to more than 90% of pre-pandemic levels, but the sector is still working hard to recover from the first half of the year, which saw the number of domestic tourists dropping 62% to 1.17 billion on year, and tourism revenue plummet 77%, according to government data.

"We are relatively optimistic about the tourism economy in the latter half of 2020," the China Tourism Academy concluded.

Zhou Weihong, vice general manager of Shanghai-based Spring Travel, said the impact of the pandemic on operations is huge.

"Before the cross-province travel ban was lifted in mid July, business was basically frozen for half a year," she said.

During the pandemic, self-rescue became the buzz word for travel companies which turned to live-streaming to hawk deals or came up with suburban travel packages and promotion campaigns to encourage consumers to travel.

The report also pointed out that China's lower tier cities had increasingly become a popular choice for local tourists, and that they have contributed a larger proportion to domestic tourism consumption.

($1 = 6.7812 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:29aChina's onshore yuan strengthens to 6.7796 per dollar, strongest level since ..
RE
02:11aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood
RE
01:32aChina's onshore yuan strengthens to 6.7816 per dollar, up 0.4% on day
RE
01:31aLondon copper hits one-week high on strong China data
RE
01:17aChina promotes its bonds for collateral amid global yuan push
RE
12:48aChina, HK stocks rise on upbeat economic data, vaccine hopes
RE
12:24aDollar softer on improved risk appetite, yuan soars
RE
12:15aDollar softer on improved risk appetite, yuan soars
RE
09/14Soybeans extend gains, linger near 2-year high on Chinese demand
RE
09/14China's onshore yuan strengthens to 6.7927 per dollar in early trade, stronge..
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group