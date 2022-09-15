China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens

* Key August indicators better-than-expected
* Retail sales growth quickest in 6 months
* Property slump a significant headache
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's economy showed
surprising resilience in August, with faster-than-expected
growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up the
recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a
deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.
The better-than-expected figures show the world's
second-largest economy is gaining some steam, after narrowly
escaping a contraction in the June quarter and lifting recovery
prospects slightly for the rest of the year.
Industrial output grew 4.2% in August from a year earlier,
the fastest pace since March, according to the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS). That beat a 3.8% increase expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll and July's 3.8% expansion.
Retail sales rose 5.4% from a year ago, the fastest pace in
six months and also beating forecasts for 3.5% growth and the
2.7% gain in July.
"This is due to a lower base for comparison – the Delta wave
was weighing on economic activity in August 2021," said Julian
Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics.
Although the upbeat data lifts some of the gloom hanging
over the sluggish recovery, which had been clouded by weak trade
data and slow credit growth, Evans-Pritchard does not expect the
strength to sustain into September.
"And while the current virus wave may have peaked, activity
is set to remain weak over the coming months amid the deepening
property downturn, softening exports and recurring COVID-19
disruptions," he said.
Fixed asset investment grew 5.8% in the first eight months
of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, above a forecast
5.5% rise and up from January-July's growth of 5.7%.
PROPERTY CRISIS
In comments following the data, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui
said China's economic improvement in August was "hard won",
thanks to supportive policies, but warned the recovery was
fragile and that global conditions remained
complicated.
In contrast to the upbeat activity data, China's property
sector contracted further in August as home prices, investment
and sales extended losses.
Property investment last month fell 13.8%, the fastest pace
since December 2021, according to Reuters calculations based on
official data.
New home prices fell 1.3% year-on-year in August, the
fastest since August 2015, extending a 0.9% decline in July.
Once a key driver of economic growth, China's property
market has lurched from crisis to crisis since mid-2020 after
regulators stepped in to cut developers' excess leverage.
The property market woes have weighed on the world's
second-largest economy, with policymakers now scrambling to
prevent a protracted downturn.
Property sales by floor area fell 23.0% from a year earlier
in the first eight months of the year, extending the 23.1% slump
in the first seven months, reflecting further fragile demand.
Amid weak consumer and business confidence, companies are
wary of expanding and hiring more workers. The nationwide
survey-based jobless rate eased slightly to 5.3% in August from
5.4% in July. Youth unemployment stayed high at 18.7%, after
reaching a record 19.9% in July.
Policymakers have announced over 50 policy measures since
late May to bolster the economy and stressed this quarter was a
critical time for policy action.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday
announced extended tax relief for small firms and an additional
200 billion yuan relending quota for manufacturing and social
services industries.
Analysts expect more disruptions from tighter COVID-19
controls in September before the ruling Communist Party's
Congress that starts Oct. 16, where President Xi Jinping is
poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership
term.
A new economic leadership team, which would likely step up
next year, will inherit a range of challenges, including
questions on how to unwind what many see as an unsustainable
zero-COVID policy, a property crisis and rising tensions with
Washington.
