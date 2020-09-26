China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month

* Industrial profits grow for 4th month in August
* Growth helped by commodity price rebound
* Liabilities roughly steady
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial
firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in
part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment
manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.
China's recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up
demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports
propel a rebound.
Industrial firm profits grew 19.1% year-on-year in August to
612.81 billion yuan ($89.8 billion), the statistics bureau said.
That compares with a 19.6% increase in July and is the
fourth straight month of profit growth.
However, industrial firms' profits still face external
pressures as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing
cloud the global trade outlook.
Raw material manufacturing profits increased by 32.5% in
August, up from 14.7% in July, according to Zhu Hong, an
official at the statistics bureau. This was driven in part by a
rebound in the prices of international commodities such as crude
oil and iron ore, he added.
Meanwhile, profits of the general equipment manufacturing
sector notched up 37% in August on-year, with electrical
machinery up by 13.3% over the same period.
Economic indicators in August, ranging from exports to
producer prices and factory output, all pointed to a further
pickup in the industrial sector.
However, factory activity grew at a slower pace with smaller
firms facing sluggish market demand and financial strains.
The country has introduced a slew of measures to kick-start
the economy, from tax and fee reductions to grace periods for
the calling in of debt.
China's economy may stagnate if it fails to rise up the
value chain, as it faces increasing competition from countries
with advanced technologies and lower labour costs, economists
warned.
Authorities have pledged to boost investment in strategic
industries including core tech sectors such as 5G, artificial
intelligence and semiconductors, and accelerate new material
development to ensure stable supply chains.
For January-August, industrial firms' profits fell 4.4% from
a year earlier to 3.72 trillion yuan, better than the 8.1%
decrease in the first seven months.
Liabilities at industrial firms rose 6.6% on-year at
end-August, edging higher than the 6.5% at end-July.
Earnings at state-owned industrial firms were down 17% on an
annual basis for the first eight months of the year, versus a
23.5% decline in the first seven months.
Private-sector profits fell 3.3% in January-August,
narrowing from January-July’s 5.3% fall.
($1 = 6.8220 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by
William Mallard and Stephen Coates)