China's peak Lunar New Year air travel season fizzles as COVID cases rise

* Holiday air bookings down 73.7% versus 2019-ForwardKeys
* Government requiring travelers to take nucleic acid tests
* To delay rebound in airline revenue to pre-crisis
levels-analyst
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Iphie Nie, a 30-year-old
designer in Beijing who usually travels to visit family in her
hometown of Shenzhen during the Lunar New Year has, like many
Chinese, reluctantly decided against booking a flight for the
mid-February holiday.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the government has
discouraged travel in what is normally the busiest time of the
year. Those who are going anyway must to present a nucleic acid
test with negative results taken in the seven days before
returning home.
As a result, airline bookings made as of Jan. 19 for Lunar
New Year travel have plunged 73.7% compared with the holiday
period in 2019, according to data from travel analytics firm
ForwardKeys provided to Reuters. ForwardKeys did not provide
2020 data, saying the early days of the COVID outbreak distorted
the numbers.
Bookings had been down 57.3% from 2019 as of Jan. 1, with
the situation deteriorating due to outbreaks leading to tighter
restrictions.
"Even though I'm in a low-risk area, people in my hometown
would get a bit nervous when they hear that I just got back from
Beijing. It's just too much trouble," Nie said.
Beijing has reported new COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive
days and nationwide case numbers, while tiny by the standards of
most Western countries, are at 10-month highs.
Many employees working for state-owned companies or
government agencies have been told not to travel without
management approval, state media reported.
Some people who already bought air tickets are considering
canceling.
"I've already booked a ticket but I still haven't made up my
mind yet," said Kathy Qi, a 29-year-old office worker in Beijing
from Henan.
A report by aviation data provider Variflight predicts a
reduction of 6 million trips over Lunar New Year as a result of
the COVID test requirement and home quarantine rules, with about
50% of travelers likely to cancel.
Ticket prices, normally at their peak during Lunar New Year,
have plunged. As of Jan. 25, flight tickets sold on Qunar.com, a
Beijing-based online travel platform, averaged 651.36 yuan
($100) during the holiday, the lowest level in five years, the
company said on Monday.
In China, domestic airline capacity had recovered to 2019
levels by the end of last year when there were almost no cases,
though ticket prices remained low.
Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM International,
said a full recovery of Chinese airline revenue to pre-crisis
levels would be delayed to the second or third quarter this
year, compared with her earlier assessment of January or
February.
ForwardKeys said travelers had been booking tickets later
than usual, with 61% of Chinese doing so within four days of
departure in March to December 2020, up from 52% in 2019.
"This is the one statistic that gives some hope for travel
this Chinese New Year, as a rush in last-minute bookings is a
definite possibility if the recent outbreak is brought under
control soon," ForwardKeys spokesman David Tarsh said.
However, Nie, the designer, said she was too concerned about
the possibility of increased restrictions to book a last-minute
ticket home.
"What if I need to be isolated at home for 14 days when I
get back? And I only have 10 days off for the holiday," she
said.
($1 = 6.4810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney.
Editing by Gerry Doyle)