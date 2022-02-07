China's steel, iron ore futures jump on demand hopes

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese steel and iron ore
futures jumped on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year break,
as hopes of economic stimulus grew after the state planner
called for faster infrastructure construction.
The National Development and Reform Commission said over the
weekend that authorities should be preemptive due to relatively
big uncertainties in the first quarter, and to appropriately
bring forward infrastructure investment, according to the
state-run Xinhua news agency.
The most-active construction-used steel rebar contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, jumped
as much as 2.4% before closing up 1.7% at 4,847 yuan ($762.42) a
tonne, its highest since Oct. 21.
Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, gained 2% to 4,980 yuan a tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse,
for March delivery, climbed 2.8% to 17,875 yuan a tonne. They
were up 4.2% earlier in the session.
Boosted by steel prices, benchmark iron ore futures
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange increased 2.5% to 817
yuan a tonne, the highest close since end-August.
However, industry is watching out government moves on the
sector after the state planner warned ahead of holidays that
there was speculation in iron ore trading and it would take
measures to stabilise prices.
Other steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian exchange were
mixed, with coking coal rising 2% to 2,312 yuan per
tonne while coke futures were down 0.8% to 2,990 yuan a
tonne.
China's industry ministry said in a high-quality steel
development guideline that the country aims to boost domestic
iron ore output and increase use of steel scrap by 2025.
($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)