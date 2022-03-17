China says to more closely regulate influencer management firms

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China will "rectify" companies
that manage social media influencers as part of a 10-point
"clean cyberspace" plan announced on Thursday by the sector
regulator.
The focus of the campaign will include rectifying
multi-channel network (MCN) agencies, short video and
livestreaming, as well as cracking down on internet rumours,
according to Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Cyberspace
Administration of China (CAC).
The addition of MCN agencies to the clean-up campaign
highlights the CAC's growing concern with the firms behind much
of the viral content seen on Chinese social media.
In 2020, research consultancy iiMedia Research said in China
there were over 28,000 MCN agencies, which tend to manage
multiple online influencers.
These influencers and their companies have come under great
scrutiny in recent months over issues such as tax evasion.
Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was
fined 1.34 billion yuan ($211.1 million) last December for
hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020.
MCN firms are behind 40% of all accounts with over 10
million followers on China's main social media platforms,
according to Zhang Yongjun, a CAC official, who said future
regulatory measures would target MCN firms whose influencers
produce content deemed harmful to society.
"Online chaos is certainly related to the management of the
website platform, but there is also a great degree of
correlation with MCN agencies.
"They are even the originators of some chaos,”said Zhang,
who went on to add that some agencies incited confrontation
between social media users, produced soft pornographic material,
hyped up entertainment material, and promoted "wrong values" in
a wide range of fields, among other issues.
Zhang then listed new measures that would target these firms
including harsher punishments, banning them from producing child
influencers and posting homogenous content online in bulk. The
regulator also demanded that influencers' MCN agencies be
clearly displayed on their accounts and said it would set up a
specialised reporting channel for social media users to
"supervise" these firms.
"Our regulation of MCN agencies does not mean that we want
to 'kill them with a stick', but we hope that they will be run
legally and standardised," said Zhang, who added the CAC would
soon release detailed rules for governing content production.
As a result of 15 "special operations" launched by the CAC
last year in order to create a cyberspace that reflects China's
socialist values, 1.34 billion accounts, 22 million pieces of
online information, as well as over 7,200 live streamers and
websites, were removed, the regulator said.
In 2021, CAC also conducted checks on the algorithms of over
300 Internet firms, news media, e-commerce platforms and video
platforms, describing this as a learning experience that laid
the "foundations" for further regulatory measures this year.
