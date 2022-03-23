Log in
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Summary 
China stainless steel futures hit over 2-week high as nickel jumps

03/23/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures soared as much as 10% on Thursday to their highest since March 9, after raw material nickel's prices hit upper limits on both the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Shanghai bourse.

Benchmark nickel on the LME climbed for the first time since trade resumed last week and gained 15% on Wednesday. Shanghai nickel futures opened up 17% to hit trading upper limit on Thursday.

"Stainless steel futures are again led by LME nickel prices and detached from the fundamentals in the short term," Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that consumption of the metal was still dragged by the COVID-19 situation.

The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for April delivery, jumped 6.3% to 21,600 yuan ($3,389.62) a tonne as of 0252 GMT. They rose to 22,345 yuan per tonne earlier during the session.

Other steel products on the Shanghai exchange were steady, with construction used rebar, for May delivery, inching 0.6% higher to 4,955 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coils rose 0.3% to 5,164 yuan per tonne.

Top steelmaking city Tangshan, also a major production hub for hot rolled steel products, is still under lockdown as local government struggles to contain infections after reporting dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.3% to 818 yuan a tonne. Spot prices of 62% iron ore was unchanged at $147 per tonne on Wednesday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Coking coal futures increased 1.6% to 2,968 yuan a tonne and coke prices added 1.7% to 3,569 yuan per tonne. ($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
