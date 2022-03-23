China stainless steel futures hit over 2-week high as nickel jumps

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel
futures soared as much as 10% on Thursday to their highest since
March 9, after raw material nickel's prices hit upper limits on
both the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the Shanghai bourse.
Benchmark nickel on the LME climbed for the first
time since trade resumed last week and gained 15% on Wednesday.
Shanghai nickel futures opened up 17% to hit trading
upper limit on Thursday.
"Stainless steel futures are again led by LME nickel prices
and detached from the fundamentals in the short term," Huatai
Futures wrote in a note, adding that consumption of the metal
was still dragged by the COVID-19 situation.
The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, for April delivery, jumped 6.3% to
21,600 yuan ($3,389.62) a tonne as of 0252 GMT. They rose to
22,345 yuan per tonne earlier during the session.
Other steel products on the Shanghai exchange were steady,
with construction used rebar, for May delivery, inching
0.6% higher to 4,955 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coils
rose 0.3% to 5,164 yuan per tonne.
Top steelmaking city Tangshan, also a major production hub
for hot rolled steel products, is still under lockdown as local
government struggles to contain infections after reporting
dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose 1.3% to 818 yuan a tonne. Spot prices of 62% iron
ore was unchanged at $147 per tonne on Wednesday, data from
SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Coking coal futures increased 1.6% to 2,968 yuan a
tonne and coke prices added 1.7% to 3,569 yuan per
tonne.
($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)