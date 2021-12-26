China steelmaking ingredients fall on muted steel demand

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaking raw
materials fell on Monday as demand remained weak, with coking
coal and coke prices tumbling about 4%, while benchmark iron ore
futures slipped after logging gains last week.
Weekly steel production at China's major steel firms stood
at 8.9 million tonnes last week, down 2.5% from a week earlier,
data from Mysteel consultancy showed.
"Average daily molten iron output remained at historical
lows ... however, coke inventories at mills are higher than same
period in previous years," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote
in a note.
With crude steel production control policy likely to be
continued in the mid- and long-term, coking coal prices have
further room to decline and coke demand will be hard to recover
to high levels, said the note.
The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange for May delivery fell as much as
3.6% to 2,203 yuan ($345.88) per tonne. They were down 2.8% to
2,222 yuan a tonne as of 0243 GMT.
Coke futures on the Dalian exchange declined 4.1%
to 3,002 yuan a tonne, after shedding 4.8% earlier during the
session.
Benchmark iron ore dropped 1.9% to 693 per tonne,
reversing the gains in both the futures and the spot market last
Friday. Spot prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China
<SH-CCN-IRNOR62> rose $2.5 to $127.5 a tonne on Friday,
according to SteelHome consultancy.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.
Steel rebar for construction use slipped 3.7% to
4,348 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils futures dived
4.1% to 4,432 yuan per tonne.
Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February
delivery, jumped 1.2% to 16,895 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.3692 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)