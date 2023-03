BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Sunday it would increase special funds for the manufacturing sector by 4.4 billion yuan this year to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion).

It said it would allocate 6.5 billion yuan for science and technology advancement at the local level, an increase of 2 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by William Mallard)