China to invest nearly $900 billion in power grids - state media

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China will invest close to $900
billion in the next five years to help further develop the
country's power grids, the official Xinhua News Agency reported
on Saturday.
Investments in power grids and related industries are
expected to exceed 6 trillion yuan ($896 billion) in 2021-2025,
Xinhua reported, citing Mao Weiming, chairman of the State Grid
Corp of China, the country's biggest power utility.
The investments will centre on areas such as ultra high
voltage power transmission, electric vehicle chargers and new
digital infrastructure, Mao said.
($1 = 6.6933 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by Clelia Oziel)