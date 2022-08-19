Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  09:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
6.8301 CNH   +0.41%
09:18aChina to repay more depositors in Henan bank scandal
RE
08:59aTianhe Agricultural Applies For $15 Million Bank Loan
MT
08:47aMatex International Receives First Payment of Chinese Unit Disposal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China to repay more depositors in Henan bank scandal

08/19/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are seen outside the CBIRC building in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Financial authorities in China's Henan province said on Friday they would repay more depositors to try to contain damage from a rural banking scandal.

Deposits worth at least $1.5 billion at a handful of small lenders have been frozen since April in what authorities have said was a complex scam that sparked protests and renewed concerns about the 4,000 small banks across China.

Authorities started repaying depositors on July 15 to try to shore up confidence, following investigations by authorities and arrests of suspects.

Financial regulators in Henan said they would start another round of repayments from Aug. 22 to clients of four rural banks whose deposits have been frozen.

Individuals with deposits of between 350,000 yuan and 400,000 yuan ($51,344-$58,679) will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement.

Authorities in Anhui province's Bengbu city issued a similar statement, saying they would start repaying clients at a bank there from the same date.

Authorities have said the scam involved a private financial group with stakes in the lenders that had faked data by colluding with bank staff and siphoning off funds illegally.

($1 = 6.8167 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg ShenEditing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
09:18aChina to repay more depositors in Henan bank scandal
RE
08:59aTianhe Agricultural Applies For $15 Million Bank Loan
MT
08:47aMatex International Receives First Payment of Chinese Unit Disposal
MT
08:45aChina Resources Microelectronics Logs Double-Digit Earnings Growth in H1
MT
08:23aYTO Express Posts 36% Jump in Express Logistics Revenue in July
MT
07:59aSafe-haven flows set U.S. dollar for biggest weekly rise since April 2020
RE
07:41aChina's ENN gas sales growth slows sharply to 5.1% in first half
RE
07:18aShanghai Huafon Aluminium’s H1 Profit Climbs 29% as Revenue Grows 32%
MT
07:17aTaiwanese vanilla farmer fights to go solar
RE
07:07aNingbo Tuopu Earmarks $367 Million to Build New Energy Vehicle Chassis Plant
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish