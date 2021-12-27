Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year

12/27/2021 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People cross a bridge at Pudong financial district in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, the finance ministry said on Monday, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual.

The government will launch another round of tax and fee cuts to support businesses and help them make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time, according to a readout from an internal meeting by the finance ministry on fiscal policy for 2022.

China has issued 1.46 trillion yuan ($229 billion) in the 2022 advance quota for local government special bonds to help spur investment and support the economy.

The world's second-largest economy, which has lost steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic last year, faces multiple challenges as a property downturn deepens, supply bottlenecks persist and strict COVID-19 curbs hit consumer spending.

Fiscal expenditures will be kept up to bolster growth and the central government will step up transfers to local governments to support necessary spending, the finance ministry said.

China will also take steps to curb increases in local government hidden debt in 2022, according to the meeting readout, as well as to maintain "overall social stability" ahead of the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party next year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:56aShanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets
RE
02:55aKunming Dianchi Water Treatment to Sell, Lease Back Wastewater Treatment Assets
MT
02:49aChina steelmaking ingredients fall on muted steel demand
RE
02:36aChina shares end lower as rising local COVID-19 cases drag consumer firms
RE
02:36aZhongguancun Science-Tech to Buy, Lease Back Production Equipment of Veterinary Medicin..
MT
02:28aChinese Shares End Muted; Debutant Pacific Union Precision Rises Nearly 8% in Shanghai
MT
01:33aCourt Rules Against Oue Lippo Healthcare Unit in Creditor Subrogation Claim Proceedings..
MT
12:41aChina's Commercial Banks Log Over $25 Billion of Forex Settlement Surplus in November
MT
12:33aAsiaPhos Gets Bourse's Blessing to Skip Shareholders Approval for Disposal of Factory A..
MT
12:32aChina Approves Two New IPOs on Shanghai’s STAR Market Board
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral