Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China to step up spending despite lower budget deficit ratio - minister

03/05/2022 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman knocks on the gate of a construction site in front of skyscrapers in the Central Business District on a polluted day in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up its fiscal spending this year to support the slowing economy, despite a lower budget deficit ratio, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Saturday.

A lower budget deficit ratio is an important measure to maintain fiscal sustainability, which will help reserve more policy room for future risks and challenges, Liu said on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

The budget deficit target for 2022 was set at around 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with last year's target of around 3.2% of GDP.

Liu said an increase in the central government's fund allocation of 1.267 trillion yuan ($42.25 billion) this year - supported by carryovers from previous years, would imply a higher budget deficit ratio.

"This amount of funds is equivalent to raising the deficit ratio by one percentage point, and the intensity of fiscal expenditure is guaranteed," he said.

China on Saturday targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as domestic headwinds, including a downturn in its vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption, cast a pall on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

Premier Li Keqiang said in the government's work report that tax cuts and tax rebates will amount to around 2.5 trillion yuan this year.

The central government will boost its transfer payments to local governments to nearly 9.8 trillion yuan this year to help offset any hit on local revenues, the finance ministry said.

The government will step up outlays in infrastructure investment, mainly funded by local government special bonds, under an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

The finance ministry has already issued 1.46 trillion yuan in its 2022 advance quota for local government special bonds, on top of 1.2 trillion yuan in unspent bond funds from the fourth quarter of 2021 - part of the 2021 quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

($1 = 6.3188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
01:08aChina to step up spending despite lower budget deficit ratio - minister
RE
03/04WRAPUP 2-China targets slower economic growth as headwinds gather
RE
03/04China says science, tech spending reached 320.55 bln yuan in 2021
RE
03/04China plans 7.1% defense spending rise this year, outpacing GDP target
RE
03/04China vows new incentives to cut pollution, CO2, but says 'stability' paramount
RE
03/04China premier li says expects 2022 tax cuts and tax rebates to b…
RE
03/04China premier li says central government's transfer payment to l…
RE
03/04China premier li says will keep yuan exchange rate basically sta…
RE
03/04Rouble down over 20% for week in Moscow as sanctions bite; drops 32% in offshore trade
RE
03/04China calls on rare earths companies to bring prices back to "reasonable" level
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish