Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China will ensure stable economic operations this year, cabinet says

03/14/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: View of the city skyline and Huangpu river in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will ensure stable economic operations this year, keep economic growth, employment and prices within reasonable ranges, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday.

China's economy faces new downward pressure and difficulties and challenges increase, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

China will "strengthen cyclical adjustments and put stabilising growth in a more prominent position, deepen reforms and opening up to strive to achieve the full-year targets and tasks", the cabinet said.

China is targeting slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as a property downturn and lacklustre consumption cloud the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

China will enhance the availability of financing for small firms and lower comprehensive financing costs, the cabinet said.

China will closely monitor changes in the international situation and commodity prices and the possible impact on China's economy, and take steps to cope with it, the cabinet said.

The government will quicken the pace of tax refunds to help firms, the cabinet added.

China has pledge to deliver tax cuts and tax rebates totalling around 2.5 trillion yuan ($393 billion) this year.

($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
07:38aChina's Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations - WSJ
RE
06:33aChina stocks slump as resurgent COVID-19 cases weaken outlook
RE
05:50aCentenary United Sees Plunge in 2021 Profit
MT
05:31aSingapore Shares End Lower; Hatten Land Slips 3% on Dismissal of Appeal Against Credito..
MT
05:26aDollar steadies, yen holds near five-year low
RE
05:24aChina stocks slump as resurgent COVID-19 cases weaken outlook
RE
04:31aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.3598 p…
RE
03:47aChina stocks slump on coronavirus spread, weakening outlook
RE
03:27aChinese Shares Dive to Over One-Year Lows; Two Newcomers Post Mixed Results
MT
03:22aBetterlife Units Secure $22 Loan Facility from Hang Seng Bank; Shares Slide 6%
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish