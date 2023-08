BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's financial regulator on Friday disclosed fines on firms including Agriculture Bank of China, China Minsheng Banking and Huarong Asset Management for irregularities.

Among them, Bank of China was fined 44.2 million yuan ($6.1 million) for reasons including irregularly offering funds for property developers, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said.

China Minsheng Banking was fined 47.8 million yuan for violations including illegal use of entrusted debt investment business to finance enterprises, the regulator said. ($1 = 7.2931 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)