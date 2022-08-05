Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
6.7522 CNH   +0.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese city of Bengbu will repay rural bank clients on Aug. 8

08/05/2022 | 12:05am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Bengbu in Anhui province will start its next round of repayments to clients of a local rural bank on Aug. 8,the city's financial regulators said on Friday, after their funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam.

Individuals with deposits of between 150,000 yuan ($22,233.09) and 250,000 yuan will be repaid, according to the statement from the regulators.

($1 = 6.7467 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
08/04China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise
RE
08/04BAIC BluePark’s Losses Balloon in H1 Despite Strong Sales
MT
08/04Unionman Technology's Profit Surges 66% in H1 on Higher Sales
MT
08/04Olympic Circuit Technology Plans $265 Million Private Placement to Fund New Projects
MT
08/04Gemdale's Contracted Sales Plunge 28% in July
MT
08/04KBC Corp. Earmarks $42 Million to Build New Battery Materials Factory in China; Shares ..
MT
08/04China's Henan province to make next repayment round to rural bank clients
RE
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish