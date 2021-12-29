Chinese steel futures range-bound as downstream consumption still cool

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Steel prices on China's Shanghai
Futures Exchange were range-bound on Wednesday as investors sit
tight amid the still sluggish downstream demand and an outlook
for recovering production next month.
Seasonal steel consumption is weak and speculative trading
demand is extremely low, analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a
note, adding that there is limited room for gains in steel rebar
while production resumption at mills in January also weighs on
prices of flat products.
Still, market sentiment was somewhat supported by Beijing
saying it would appropriately front-load infrastructure
investments to stabilise the economy.
The most-traded construction rebar futures on the Shanghai
bourse, for May delivery, edged 0.3% lower to 4,315
yuan ($677.22) per tonne at close.
Shanghai hot rolled coils futures, used in the
manufacturing sector, ended up 0.3% at 4,456 yuan per tonne and
stainless steel prices increased 0.5% to 16,890 yuan a
tonne.
An official from the China Iron and Steel Association said
on Tuesday the country's steel production is expected at around
1.03 billion tonnes http://www.chinaisa.org.cn/gxportal/xfgl/portal/content.html?articleId=9570cebb820ac0ce1a35762efe91758fc6aaff50d26d43ef186ef4394bc5261c&columnId=58af05dfb6b4300151760176d2aad0a04c275aaadbb1315039263f021f920dcd
in 2021, down from the record output of 1.065 billion tonnes
last year.
Meanwhile, the country's industry ministry said in a
five-year development plan that China's steel capacity "will
only decrease" by 2025 and it will explore staggered production
mechanism for the sector.
Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange were mixed.
Benchmark iron ore futures declined 1.9% to 663
yuan a tonne, tracking the drop in spot 62% iron ore, which fell
$3.5 to $123 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome
consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Analysts with SinoSteel Futures expect iron ore prices will
further drop in 2022 due to China's steel output controls and
stable supplies from major miners.
Dalian coking coal futures closed up 1.3% at 2,186
yuan a tonne and coke prices rose 0.7% to 2,934 yuan
per tonne.
($1 = 6.3716 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)