Copper eyes weekly decline as firmer dollar, weak China demand weigh

July 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked lower on Friday and
were set for a weekly fall as a firmer dollar and weakening
demand in top consumer China weighed.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.1% at $9,317.50 a tonne by 0554 GMT, while the
most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange declined 0.7% to 68,250 yuan ($10,534.68) a
tonne.
Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $21.50 a
tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016,
indicating subdued demand for imported metal.
The dollar was perched at a 15-month high on the yen and
multi-month peaks against other major rivals, as traders wagered
strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further, making
greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
The traditional peak season of Chinese consumption is
gradually passing, but if the copper price drops drastically, it
might revive demand that was previously suppressed because of
high metal costs, Huatai Futures said in a report.
"Due to the current strength of the U.S. dollar and the
slowing down of destocking, there is pressure on copper price.
The probability of copper prices maintaining a volatile pattern
is relatively high," it said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,518 a tonne, lead
dropped 0.9% to $2,249 a tonne and nickel fell
0.7% to $17,950 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium advanced 0.5% to 18,855 yuan a
tonne, nickel dropped 1.3% to 133,750 yuan a tonne and
lead fell 0.9% to 15,710 yuan a tonne.
* As the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting
carbon emissions - partly by phasing out
internal-combustion-engine cars - demand for lithium, cobalt and
nickel vital for electric vehicle batteries will soar, raising
the prospect of shortages.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4786 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Aditya Soni)