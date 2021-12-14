Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  News
  Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Summary 
Most relevant

Dalian coking coal, coke futures rise on supply concerns

12/14/2021 | 02:21am EST
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures rose on Tuesday, led by an over 6% jump in the metallurgical coal on supply worries fuelled by imports of the ingredient remaining at relatively low levels.

"Affected by the pandemic situation at home and abroad, customs clearance of coking coal from Mongolia have been running at low levels," analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note, adding that road transport for coal has not totally recovered yet.

The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, surged as much as 6.2% to 2,077 yuan ($326.34) per tonne. They closed up 3% to 2,015 yuan a tonne.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse jumped 2.1% to 2,968 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures edged down 0.6% to 651 yuan per tonne at market close, retreating from a 3.5% jump in morning session.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, increased $7 to $115 per tonne on Monday. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were traded higher in the morning session, as Beijing's recent monetary policy and stance brought hopes of recovering steel demand in the first half of 2022, according to GF Futures.

Construction used steel rebar edged 0.8% higher to 4,382 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, ended up 1.7% at 4,550 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for January delivery, leaped 1.8% to 16,025 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
