Dalian iron ore futures jump as Tangshan mills resume production

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China jumped more than 5% on Monday, fuelled by rising demand as
mills in steel hub Tangshan resumed production after the
country's party centenary.
Steel output at some producers was restricted due to the
Communist Party's 100th anniversary and environmental-related
policies, sending down utilisation rates of blast furnaces at
247 mills across China to 81.01% as of July 2 from a week
earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.
"As Tangshan resumed production, short-term demand will
return to pre-centenary level," analysts at SinoSteel Futures
wrote in a note, adding that overall demand was still weakened
by steel cut policies.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, soared as much as
5.1% to 1,220 yuan ($188.76) per tonne, the highest level since
June 11. They gained 5% as of 0330 GMT.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> dipped $0.5 to $217.5 a tonne on
Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.
Other steelmaking ingredients also gained. Dalian coking
coal futures rose 3.0% to 1,969 yuan a tonne and coke
futures increased 3.2% to 2,675 yuan per tonne.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as
well.
Construction rebar for October delivery rose 1.6%
to 5,195 yuan per tonne.
Hot rolled coils were up 1.4% at 5,484 yuan a
tonne.
Steel supply is facing increasing pressure recently as some
areas have stepped up output-cut plans while some mills are
facing losses, analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note.
"However, current demand is obviously at off-peak season...
(we) expect steel prices will remain range-bound fluctuations,"
they added.
Shanghai stainless steel futures for August
delivery rose 1.6% to 16,725 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.4632 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)