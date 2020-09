Xpeng, listed in New York and headquartered in Guangzhou, will start making cars at the factory from the end of 2022. It is already makes P7 sedans and G3 sport-utility vehicles in two existing factories in China.

The Guangzhou city government will provide the financing to Xpeng to build the new plant in the area, Xpeng said in a statement. The new plant will have an annual car manufacturing capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)