  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-10-21 pm EDT
7.2279 CNH   -0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership

10/23/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Combination photo of new Politburo Standing Committee members in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a third term as leader of the Communist Party and unveiled a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, which he heads, that will determine the path of the country's development in the next five years.

Below are the personnel elected on Sunday by the Central Committee, the biggest of the party's top decision-making bodies, to the pinnacle of China's political power.

General Secretary of the Central Committee:

Xi Jinping

Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, or Politburo, of the Central Committee (seven members):

Xi Jinping, 69; Li Qiang, 63; Zhao Leji, 65; Wang Huning, 67; Cai Qi, 66; Ding Xuexiang, 60; Li Xi, 66

Politburo of the Central Committee (24 members):

Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Miner, Zhao Leji, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi

Central Military Commission Chairman:

Xi Jinping

Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Secretary:

Li Xi

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
