Foreign holdings of China bonds hit record in May on stronger yuan

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors held a record
amount of Chinese yuan bonds at the end of May, official data
showed, as a strengthening yuan increased the appeal of Chinese
assets.
Holdings by offshore investors of bonds traded in China's
interbank market stood at 3.68 trillion yuan at
the end of May, according to Reuters calculations using data
released on Friday evening by China Central Depository &
Clearing Co and the Shanghai Clearing House.
That was up 1.7%, or 61.47 billion yuan, from a month
earlier.
Offshore investors held a record 2.12 trillion yuan of
Chinese government bonds at the end of May, up 1.2% from April
and accounting for 10.4% of all outstanding CGBs.
China's yuan strengthened more than 1.6% against the dollar
in May, supported by the country's robust economic recovery and
capital inflows.
In recent weeks, Beijing has mounted a coordinated effort to
talk down expectations of a stronger yuan through official
warnings about one-sided bets on yuan appreciation and
regulatory steps to stem the yuan's rise.
($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)