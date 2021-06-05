Foreign holdings of China bonds hit record in May on stronger yuan

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors held a record amount of Chinese yuan bonds at the end of May, official data showed, as a strengthening yuan increased the appeal of Chinese assets.

Holdings by offshore investors of bonds traded in China's interbank market stood at 3.68 trillion yuan at the end of May, according to Reuters calculations using data released on Friday evening by China Central Depository & Clearing Co and the Shanghai Clearing House.

That was up 1.7%, or 61.47 billion yuan, from a month earlier.

Offshore investors held a record 2.12 trillion yuan of Chinese government bonds at the end of May, up 1.2% from April and accounting for 10.4% of all outstanding CGBs.

China's yuan strengthened more than 1.6% against the dollar in May, supported by the country's robust economic recovery and capital inflows.

In recent weeks, Beijing has mounted a coordinated effort to talk down expectations of a stronger yuan through official warnings about one-sided bets on yuan appreciation and regulatory steps to stem the yuan's rise.

($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)