Foreigners lift Chinese government bond holdings for first time since Jan

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Overseas investors increased
their holdings of Chinese government bonds last month for first
time since January, official data showed, although their total
holdings of Chinese debt declined for the sixth consecutive
month.
Foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on China's interbank
market stood at 3.51 trillion yuan ($520 billion) at the end of
July, down from 3.57 trillion yuan a month earlier, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday.
However, foreign holdings of Chinese government bonds edged
up by 3.3 billion yuan, ending five straight months of net
selling.
Foreigners also slowed the pace of selling other Chinese
bonds last month, according to data from depository institution
China Central Depository & Clearing Co.
Overseas institutional investors sold a total of 28.1
billion yuan worth of interbank bonds in July from a month
earlier, compared with an outflow of 95 billion yuan in June,
bringing the total reduction in the last six months to 472.6
billion yuan, CCDC data showed.
China's $20 trillion bond market has suffered foreign
outflows since February, as divergent monetary policy has wiped
out China's yield advantage over the United States, while rising
geopolitical tensions and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China have
also dampened investor appetite.
But some traders and analysts said Chinese bonds could
become popular again as the Federal Reserve may slow its pace of
monetary tightening after U.S. inflation showed some signs of
cooling.
"If the yield gap between China and the United States does
not widen significantly in the remainder of this year, foreign
capitals could flow back," said Marco Sun, chief financial
market analyst at MUFG Bank.
Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds more than tripled from
2019 to 2021, but remain relatively small, accounting for 2.91%
of the interbank debt market, according to Monday's data.
Their holdings are concentrated in government bonds and
quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)