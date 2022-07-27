Hong Kong doubles size of yuan liquidity facility, extending hours

Under the new arrangement, the intraday and overnight quota offered by the de facto central bank were doubled to 20 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) from the previous 10 billion yuan, according to an online statement.

And the overnight repo is now available through 5 a.m. (2100 GMT) the next day, extending from the previous 6 p.m., the HKMA added.

The HKMA first introduced intraday repo under such a facility in 2014 to help ensure a stable offshore yuan market.

($1 = 6.7623 Chinese yuan)

