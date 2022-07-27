Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  News
  Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  01:59 2022-07-27 am EDT
6.7619 CNH   +0.03%
Hong Kong doubles size of yuan liquidity facility, extending hours

07/27/2022 | 02:56am EDT
An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) expanded the size of its Renminbi Liquidity Facility from Wednesday, while extending operating hours of the overnight repo, in a bid to further facilitate the offshore yuan businesses in the financial hub.

Under the new arrangement, the intraday and overnight quota offered by the de facto central bank were doubled to 20 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) from the previous 10 billion yuan, according to an online statement.

And the overnight repo is now available through 5 a.m. (2100 GMT) the next day, extending from the previous 6 p.m., the HKMA added.

The HKMA first introduced intraday repo under such a facility in 2014 to help ensure a stable offshore yuan market.

($1 = 6.7623 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish