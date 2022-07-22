Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-07-22 pm EDT
6.7542 CNH   -0.19%
07/22How China wants to turn the economic tide
RE
07/22China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down after probe into property services unit
RE
07/22China says it will make great efforts to consolidate economic recovery
RE
How China wants to turn the economic tide

07/22/2022 | 07:25pm EDT
STORY: How China wants to turn the economic tide

China's economy narrowly missed a contraction in Q2, growing just 0.4% year-on-year

The government has set a 2022 growth target of around 5.5%

A priority will be put on stabilizing employment and prices, state media reported after a regular cabinet meeting

To spur growth China is issuing debt to fund big infrastructure projects

Authorities have given policy banks 800bn yuan ($118bn) in new credit quotas

And allowed them to issue 300bn yuan ($44bn) in bonds

Local governments were urged to speed up projects and create jobs for migrant workers, state media said

The nationwide survey-based jobless rate eased to 5.5% in June from 5.9% in May

But youth unemployment hit a record 19.3%

The CPI rose 2.5% from a year earlier in June, the highest in 23 months


© Reuters 2022
