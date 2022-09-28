Indonesia considering loans for SOEs in currencies beyond dollar

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia is looking at
diversifying its funding, including loans, for its state-owned
enterprises with foreign currencies other than the U.S. dollar,
due to the declining rupiah, a senior official said on
Wednesday.
Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo
said Indonesia was looking at reducing its exposure to the
dollar and was considering seeking funding through loans or
issuance of global bonds in the Japanese yen or Chinese yuan.
Indonesia plans to secure short-term and non-dollar debt due
to high interest rates.
"We ask the state-owned enterprises not to issue long term
bonds, just focus on bank loans," said another deputy minister,
Pahala Nugraha Mansury, speaking at the same news conference.
The rupiah on Wednesday fell by as much as 0.9% to 15,260
per dollar, its weakest since April, 2020.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by
Martin Petty)