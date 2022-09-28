Advanced search
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
2022-09-28
Indonesia considering loans for SOEs in currencies beyond dollar

09/28/2022 | 12:49am EDT
JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia is looking at diversifying its funding, including loans, for its state-owned enterprises with foreign currencies other than the U.S. dollar, due to the declining rupiah, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said Indonesia was looking at reducing its exposure to the dollar and was considering seeking funding through loans or issuance of global bonds in the Japanese yen or Chinese yuan.

Indonesia plans to secure short-term and non-dollar debt due to high interest rates.

"We ask the state-owned enterprises not to issue long term bonds, just focus on bank loans," said another deputy minister, Pahala Nugraha Mansury, speaking at the same news conference.

The rupiah on Wednesday fell by as much as 0.9% to 15,260 per dollar, its weakest since April, 2020. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
