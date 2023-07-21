July 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most non-ferrous metals rose on Friday, as traders expected improving demand after authorities in top consumer China issued measures to boost some economic sectors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $8,515 per metric ton by 0605 GMT.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 0.2% to 68,630 yuan ($9,569.56) per metric ton.

Chinese authorities unveiled measures to boost consumption of automobile and electronics items, both account for a sizable portion of metals consumption, as part of a broader drive to shore up the country's faltering economy.

This came after Bloomberg News reported that authorities are weighing mortgage easing to spur home buying in the country's biggest cities, which could potentially boost sales and lift demand for metals.

LME aluminium increased 0.3% to $2,207 per metric ton, nickel was up 0.2% at $21,315, zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,392, lead rose 0.7% to $2,121.50 while tin dropped 0.8% to $28,500.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.1% to 18,285 yuan per metric ton, nickel climbed 0.9% to 169,520 yuan, lead advanced 0.9% to 15,920 yuan, tin rose 0.4% to 233,260 yuan and zinc increased 0.2% to 20,225 yuan.

Still, gains in metals price were limited as Chinese economic growth is still seen slower than expected, and as stimulus measures so far have been limited in scale.

For copper, downstream consumption in China is limited in the relatively off-season and supply tightness in the spot market has marginally eased, said Jinrui Futures in a report, adding that downward risk to copper price remains.

On the LME, copper, aluminium, nickel and zinc prices are all heading for a weekly loss.

SHFE copper is on track for its first weekly decline in three. SHFE zinc was set for its worst weekly performance since May 26, but nickel and lead were on track for their third straight weekly gain.

