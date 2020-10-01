Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Outflows point to 'risk-off' brewing in emerging markets -IIF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 07:34am EDT
IIF President and CEO Tim Adams attends the 2018 G20 Conference in Buenos Aires

Large outflows from emerging markets towards the end of September point to a big "risk-off" shift in emerging markets, Institute of International Finance economists say.

Emerging markets sucked in $2.1 billion in portfolio flows in a month marked by fresh market turmoil, uncertainty arising from the U.S. election, a rejuvenated dollar and uncertainty about the recovery from the coronavirus, the IIF said -- more than the $700 million seen in August.

But it said high frequency outflows from emerging markets towards the end of the month were almost as big as in the 2013 taper tantrum or during 2015 when the Chinese yuan was devalued.

IIF said it saw growing differentiation in flows to emerging markets, with some markets seeing outflows that continue to build, and an increasing divergence between debt and equity flows.

During September, debt flows posted an inflow of $12.9 billion, while equities registered outflows of $10.8 billion, of which $4 billion left Chinese stocks.

Regionally, emerging Europe and Latin America saw inflows of $1.1 billion and $1.6 billion respectively, with all the remaining regions seeing outflows.

(This story corrects sixth paragraph to outflows from inflows)

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03:50aTesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
RE
01:14aAmundi expands in China as Beijing further opens up asset management
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/30China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
09/30China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
09/30ALIBABA GROUP : Cloud Computing Business to Turn Profitable in Fiscal 2021
DJ
09/30China shares rise on upbeat factory surveys, consumer stocks boost
RE
09/30Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
09/30China Evergrande rises 17.9% after deal with Hengda investors, unit applies l..
RE
09/29Dollar holds line after Trump, Biden clash in first debate
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group