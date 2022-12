BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Profits at Chinese state-owned firms shrank 4.4% year-on-year in January-November to 3.86 trillion yuan ($555.32 billion), according to data from the Finance Ministry on Friday.

The decline was faster than the 3.3% fall in the first 10 months of the year. ($1 = 6.9510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo)