Property management company owned by China's Wanda attracts pre-IPO investment

Wanda Light Asset Commercial Management Co, which is tasked with managing 368 existing Wanda Plazas and a further 155 under construction, will seek to make strategic investment and acquisitions with the Zhuhai government following its planned listing, Wanda said in a statement on its website.

Last week, Dalian Wanda Commercial Management, the parent of Wanda Light Asset, withdrew an application for a listing in China, saying it would restructure its assets and consider an overseas listing.

The company aims to list in Hong Kong, according to local media reports and a source with knowledge of the plans.

