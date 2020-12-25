REFILE-RUBBER-Japan futures steady in holiday trade, book weekly loss

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) -

Japanese rubber futures ended flat on Friday in light holiday trade, as concerns over lower supply due to a tight container market were offset by fears over a slower economic recovery because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

* Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery finished 0.1 yen higher at 235.0 yen ($2.3) per kg. But it marked a weekly loss of 4.5%.

* "The market was quiet with many investors away for the Christmas holiday," a Tokyo-based dealer said.

* "There have been some delays in delivery due to the tight container market despite higher output in Southeast Asia, which may underpin prices next week," he said.

* Global container shipping rates have surged to a record on restocking demand in the United States and Europe and container scarcity at export hubs.

* Americans marked a grim Christmas Eve on Thursday as COVID-19 infections exploded nationwide, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

* The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery fell 35 yuan to finish at 14,180 yuan ($2,174) per tonne.

* The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery fell 35 yuan to finish at 14,180 yuan ($2,174) per tonne.

* Singapore's SICOM exchange was closed on Friday.