REFILE-RUBBER-Japan futures steady in holiday trade, book weekly loss

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) -
Japanese rubber futures ended flat on Friday in light
holiday trade, as concerns over lower supply due to a tight
container market were offset by fears over a slower economic
recovery because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
* Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery
finished 0.1 yen higher at 235.0 yen ($2.3) per kg.
But it marked a weekly loss of 4.5%.
* "The market was quiet with many investors away for the
Christmas
holiday," a Tokyo-based dealer said.
* "There have been some delays in delivery due to the tight
container market despite higher output in Southeast Asia, which
may underpin prices next week," he said.
* Global container shipping rates have surged to a record on
restocking demand in the United States and Europe and container
scarcity at export hubs.
* Americans marked a grim Christmas Eve on Thursday as
COVID-19
infections exploded nationwide, while Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihide Suga called on citizens to spend a "silent" New Year
to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
* The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for
May
delivery fell 35 yuan to finish at 14,180 yuan ($2,174)
per tonne.
* Singapore's SICOM exchange was closed on Friday.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)