Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-08-25 am EDT
6.8542 CNH   -0.24%
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
02:52aEverest Medicines' H1 Loss Widens
MT
02:50aSY Holdings' H1 Profit Rises Over 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

REUTERS POLL - SHORT POSITIONS ON CHINESE YUAN FIRM MOST SINCE M…

08/25/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUTERS POLL - SHORT POSITIONS ON CHINESE YUAN FIRM MOST SINCE MAY 19


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
02:52aEverest Medicines' H1 Loss Widens
MT
02:50aSY Holdings' H1 Profit Rises Over 7%
MT
02:49aShiyuan Electronic Technology Logs Double-Digit Earnings Growth in H1
MT
02:39aSunac Services Forecasts $111 Million in H1 Loss
MT
02:35aCharger Maker Anker's Profit Jumps 41% in H1 on Increased Sales
MT
02:31aGolden Throat Holdings Group's H1 Net Profit Falls 30.4%
MT
02:28aPujiang International Group's H1 Net Profit Falls 22.7%
MT
02:23aChina Mengniu Dairy's H1 Profit Rises; Shares Jump 7%
MT
02:06aBase metals climb on China demand hopes, dollar retreat
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish