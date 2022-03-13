Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 4% TO 327,520 YUAN A T…

03/13/2022 | 11:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 4% TO 327,520 YUAN A TONNE


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:12aGreenland Hong Kong Logs over $316 Million Contracted Sales in January-February
MT
12:05aAsia Tele-net Subscribes to Barclays' Bond Offering
MT
03/13LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis
RE
03/13DMEGC Magnetics Lifts 2021 Dividend by 10% on Double-Digit Earnings Growth
MT
03/13China Resources Sanjiu Medical Logs Higher Preliminary Earnings in 2021
MT
03/13Wingtech Wins $787 Million Overseas Supply Contract; Shares Fall Nearly 6%
MT
03/13ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks
RE
03/13Shanghai's most active tin contract falls 4% to 327,520 yuan a t…
RE
03/13Country Garden Says Business in 'Good Condition' Amid Financing Speculations; Shares Tu..
MT
03/13Hainan Strait Shipping Slashes 2021 Dividend, Forgoes Bonus Despite Robust Earnings
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish