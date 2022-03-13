Log in
Currencies
Currencies
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed -
03/22 12:00:02 am
6.362
CNH
-0.03%
12:12a
Greenland Hong Kong Logs over $316 Million Contracted Sales in January-February
MT
12:05a
Asia Tele-net Subscribes to Barclays' Bond Offering
MT
03/13
LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis
RE
SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 4% TO 327,520 YUAN A T…
03/13/2022 | 11:17pm EDT
SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 4% TO 327,520 YUAN A TONNE
12:12a
Greenland Hong Kong Logs over $316 Million Contracted Sales in January-February
MT
12:05a
Asia Tele-net Subscribes to Barclays' Bond Offering
MT
03/13
LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis
RE
03/13
DMEGC Magnetics Lifts 2021 Dividend by 10% on Double-Digit Earnings Growth
MT
03/13
China Resources Sanjiu Medical Logs Higher Preliminary Earnings in 2021
MT
03/13
Wingtech Wins $787 Million Overseas Supply Contract; Shares Fall Nearly 6%
MT
03/13
ELON MUSK
: Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks
RE
03/13
Shanghai's most active tin contract falls 4% to 327,520 yuan a t…
RE
03/13
Country Garden Says Business in 'Good Condition' Amid Financing Speculations; Shares Tu..
MT
03/13
Hainan Strait Shipping Slashes 2021 Dividend, Forgoes Bonus Despite Robust Earnings
MT
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
