Shanghai aluminium hits 11-yr high as China-Australia tensions stoke supply woes

HANOI, May 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices touched a
more than 11-year high, as escalating tensions between China and
Australia raised concerns of reduced supply from a major
producer of the metal.
The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 2% to 19,255 yuan ($2,971.63)
a tonne by 0522 GMT, after hitting its highest since January
2010 in the session of 19,320 yuan.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.5% to $2,457.50 a tonne. The contract hit $2,470 a tonne
earlier in the session, its highest since April 2018.
China's state economic planner said it has "indefinitely"
suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic
Economic Dialogue, amid strained relations between Beijing and
Canberra.
"This is bullish for aluminium, from the physical market
perspective," a Singapore-based trader said.
China is the top consumer of aluminium, while Australia is a
major producer of raw materials bauxite and alumina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper edged up 0.4% to $9,987 a tonne, nickel
dropped 1% to $17,710 a tonne while ShFE nickel
jumped 2.1% to 131,780 yuan a tonne, ShFE copper
climbed 1.3% to 72,930 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
advanced 2.7% to 197,330 yuan a tonne.
* Global copper smelting rebounded in April from the lowest
levels in at least five years in the previous month as a price
rally spurred more activity, data from satellite surveillance of
copper plants showed.
* Investment flows into commodity funds so far this year
have hit a record high, bolstered by a recovery in global
economic activity and stimulus measures from governments around
the world.
* Britain is exploring the creation of a national stockpile
of so-called rare earth metals amid rising fears that country's
efforts to adopt electric cars are at risk from a Chinese
stranglehold on supplies, The Telegraph reported.
($1 = 6.4796 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)