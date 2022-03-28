Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai says will hand out $22 billion in tax relief to firms amid COVID fight

03/28/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Shanghai on Tuesday said it would roll out policies to help the local economy cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, including offering refunds that will reduce firms' tax burdens by 140 billion yuan ($22 billion) in 2022.

Internet platforms will be encouraged to further lower service fees and telecom operators to provide three months' worth of free cloud services, for instance, the city government said in a statement on its website.

Subsidy support will be given to companies in the retail and catering industries to send their staff for regular COVID tests, and will also be provided to front-line healthcare personnel and volunteers involved in the city's fight against the pandemic.

The government will encourage financial institutions to increase credit support and reduce loan interest rates for firms involved in food supply, while support will also be provided to the tourism, transport and exhibition industries, it said.

Shanghai is in its second day of a two-stage COVID-19 lock down and is carrying out mass testing as it battles its largest ever outbreak.

($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03/28China’s Central Bank Further Lifts Daily Reverse Repos to $23.6 Billion
MT
03/28Everest Medicines Narrows Loss as General, Administrative Expenses Fall in 2021
MT
03/28Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs
RE
03/28ChinaLin Securities Slashes Final Dividend on Lackluster 2021 Earnings
MT
03/283SBio's 2021 Earnings Climb on Higher Core Products Sales; Shares Rise 3%
MT
03/28Lianhua Supermarket Widens Loss as Offline Clients Drop in 2021
MT
03/28Huawei’s 2021 Profit Surges 76% Despite Revenue Slump
MT
03/28Copper up for 2nd session on bargain-buying, Shanghai nickel falls
RE
03/28Guangdong Taienkang Pharma Surges 56% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
03/28Fushilai Pharmaceutical Jumps 24% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish