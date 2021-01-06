Shanghai stainless steel extends rally on firm demand, nickel's surge

* Stainless steel feedstock nickel hits 2-week high this
week
* Dalian, SGX iron ore futures subdued after three-day rally
MANILA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's stainless steel futures
jumped to a three-week high on Wednesday, extending a rally
fuelled by brisk demand coupled with low inventory and a surge
in prices of raw material nickel.
The most-traded stainless steel contract with March expiry
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading
higher by 1.6% at 14,030 yuan ($2,172.84) a tonne, after earlier
hitting 14,165 yuan, the strongest since mid-December.
"The current spot market is tight, and downstream demand has
been doing well while export orders are good. The price of
ferronickel at the raw material end has remained high," analysts
at Huatai Futures said in a note.
Nickel prices surged to two-week highs on Monday as concerns
over supplies surfaced after an earthquake in major supplier
Indonesia.
The earthquake shook the island of Sulawesi, causing minor
damage to buildings in Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, where
China's Tsingshan Holding Group produces nickel pig iron, though
operations were generally unaffected and production continues.
Chinese stainless steel producers mainly use nickel pig
iron, a low-grade ferronickel and cheaper alternative to pure
nickel, as feedstock.
Iron ore futures see-sawed, with the most-active May iron
ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange clawing
back earlier losses to close 0.3% higher at 1,033.50 yuan a
tonne.
Iron ore's February contract on the Singapore Exchange
slipped 0.1% by 0709 GMT, subdued after three straight
sessions of gains.
Lingering concerns over tight supply of iron ore pushed spot
prices of the steelmaking raw material in China, the world's top
steel producer, further closer to $170 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to SteelHome consultancy data. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai exchange
lost 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.4%.
Dalian coking coal dipped 0.1% but coke
climbed 0.8%.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and
Subhranshu Sahu)