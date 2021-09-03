Shanghai steel futures leap as peak season output curbs raise supply worries

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Steel futures in China jumped on
Friday, with hot rolled coils gaining nearly 5% along with gains
in rebar and stainless steel, as continuing production curbs
into the traditional peak demand season stoked supply concerns.
Apparent demand for five main steel products, including
construction and manufacturing used materials, rose for the
third straight week to 10.41 million tonnes as of Thursday, data
from Mysteel consultancy showed.
Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 162 mills
across China, however, fell to 75.06% this week from 75.53% the
week earlier, according to Mysteel.
The most actively traded hot rolled coils on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, for January delivery, rose as much
as 4.9% to 5,820 yuan ($900.98) a tonne.
Steel rebar on the Shanghai bourse increased 2.8%
to 5,432 yuan a tonne as of 0330 GMT, after hitting 3.1% in
early session.
The October contract for stainless steel futures
jumped 4.4% to 5,794 yuan per tonne.
Prices for steelmaking ingredients were traded slightly
higher.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
inched up 0.5% to 779 yuan a tonne.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China was unchanged at $147.5 per tonne on Thursday.
Dalian coking coal rose 0.4% to 2,607 yuan a tonne
and coke futures inched 0.3% higher to 3,318 yuan per
tonne.
The Dalian bourse said it would raise speculative trading
margin requirements for coking coal and coke to 15% from the
settlement on Sept. 6, after both contracts hit daily trading
limit on Thursday.
($1 = 6.4596 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)