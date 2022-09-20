Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  01:59 2022-09-20 am EDT
7.0137 CNH   +0.16%
02:33aBase metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions
RE
02:24aLandsea Green Life CFO Named Operations VP
MT
02:19aShanghai unveils $257 bln in infrastructure investments
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai unveils $257 bln in infrastructure investments

09/20/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday launched eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($257 billion), state media said.

The projects involve the development of new energy and securing people's livelihoods, including urban transit, railways and housing improvement, the Shanghai Observer said.

Specific projects include deep-sea offshore wind power demonstration projects, an ecological park, and drinking water safety and improvement.

The economy of Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped 13.7% in the second quarter when COVID-19 outbreaks led to citywide lockdowns in April and May. It was the biggest economic contraction among all of China's province-level regions. ($1=7.0086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:33aBase metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions
RE
02:24aLandsea Green Life CFO Named Operations VP
MT
02:19aShanghai unveils $257 bln in infrastructure investments
RE
02:16aChina Sets Out Measures To Boost Manufacturing Industry
MT
01:43aChina's Shanghai launches infrastructure projects worth $257 billion
RE
12:57aOil prices steady on expectations Fed rate hike to curb fuel demand
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
09/19China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish