Shanghai unveils $257 bln in infrastructure investments

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of
Shanghai on Tuesday launched eight infrastructure projects with
total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($257 billion), state
media said.
The projects involve the development of new energy and
securing people's livelihoods, including urban transit, railways
and housing improvement, the Shanghai Observer said.
Specific projects include deep-sea offshore wind power
demonstration projects, an ecological park, and drinking water
safety and improvement.
The economy of Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped
13.7% in the second quarter when COVID-19 outbreaks led to
citywide lockdowns in April and May. It was the biggest economic
contraction among all of China's province-level regions.
($1=7.0086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
