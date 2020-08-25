Shares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders edged higher.

Ant Group, the Chinese financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, filed listing documents on Tuesday for initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai, kicking off a process that could see the company go public in the coming months. The documents revealed detailed financial and operational data about the Hangzhou-based company for the first time. Ant reported net profit of nearly 17 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) in 2019, up sharply from 667 million yuan the previous year. Its first-half profit for the six months to June topped 21 billion yuan.

A watchdog panel of government inspectors general is asking the Small Business Administration to provide the names of borrowers who received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $25,000 and up, citing a 2006 law that requires their disclosure. The request is being made by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a panel of inspectors general from across the government that is responsible for ensuring relief funds appropriated under the $2 trillion Cares Act and other pandemic relief measures are being spent appropriately.

Asset managers have closed more exchange-traded products than they have launched this year, a sign of how market gyrations have accelerated an industry shakeout. So far this year, 188 exchange-traded products, including funds and notes, have been shut down, the most on record, according to FactSet.

