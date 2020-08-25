Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

Shares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of banks and lenders edged higher.

Ant Group, the Chinese financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, filed listing documents on Tuesday for initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai, kicking off a process that could see the company go public in the coming months. The documents revealed detailed financial and operational data about the Hangzhou-based company for the first time. Ant reported net profit of nearly 17 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) in 2019, up sharply from 667 million yuan the previous year. Its first-half profit for the six months to June topped 21 billion yuan.

A watchdog panel of government inspectors general is asking the Small Business Administration to provide the names of borrowers who received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $25,000 and up, citing a 2006 law that requires their disclosure. The request is being made by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a panel of inspectors general from across the government that is responsible for ensuring relief funds appropriated under the $2 trillion Cares Act and other pandemic relief measures are being spent appropriately.

Asset managers have closed more exchange-traded products than they have launched this year, a sign of how market gyrations have accelerated an industry shakeout. So far this year, 188 exchange-traded products, including funds and notes, have been shut down, the most on record, according to FactSet. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
05:21pShares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Ro..
DJ
08:33aChina's Ganfeng sees first-half profit halve amid lithium price slump
RE
06:58aEuro up on German IFO, dollar slips on successful US-China phone call
RE
06:34aNew China Life Insurance First-Half Net Profit Fell 22%
DJ
06:27aAlibaba's Ant Group files for blockbuster Hong Kong, Shanghai dual listing
RE
05:55aANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 29% on Year as Pandemic Weighed ..
DJ
05:53aAlibaba's Ant Group files for blockbuster Hong Kong, Shanghai dual listing
RE
05:33aSHIMAO PROPERTY : Group First-Half Net Profit Rose 3.1%
DJ
05:31aCSC FINANCIAL : First-Half Net Profit Nearly Doubled
DJ
04:59aHong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group