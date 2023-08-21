Sunac China shares plunge after it flags up to 16 billion yuan loss in H1

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of major property developer Sunac China extended losses in late trade on Monday, down 13.5% at HK$0.96 after it said it expected up to a 16 billion yuan ($2.19 billion) net loss in the first half.

($1 = 7.3075 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)