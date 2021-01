The Bilateral Swap Arrangement allows for the exchange of local currencies up to 70 billion yuan ($10.83 billion) or 370 billion baht ($12.31 billion) for a period of five years, starting from Dec. 22, 2020, it said in a statement https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n0464.aspx

($1 = 6.4639 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 30.06 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)