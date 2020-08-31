Log in
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 04:20:27 pm
6.8469 CNH   -0.14%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Zoom raises annual revenue target on remote work boost

08/31/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken

Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its annual revenue forecast by 30% after comfortably beating quarterly estimates on Monday, as it converts more of its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.

Shares of the company, which have surged almost four-fold this year, rose 5% after the bell. They hit a record high in regular trading.

Video-conferencing platforms, once used mostly as a technological substitute for in-person meetings, became a vital part of day-to-day life this year for people stuck at home under coronavirus restrictions, be it for work, school or socializing.

Zoom, however, has come under fire for its security and privacy shortfalls, prompting many companies and countries to curb the use of the platform.

The company said revenue rose 355% to $663.5 million, above analysts' average estimate of $500.5 million.

Zoom said it now has 370,200 institutional customers with more than 10 employees, up about 458% from the same quarter last year.

The company, founded and headed by former Cisco manager Eric Yuan, raised its annual revenue target for fiscal year 2021 to the range of $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion, from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion earlier.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $185.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from $5.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 45 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:00aCHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STR : Russell
RE
07:52aThailand delays China submarines buy amid public outrage
RE
07:51aChina's Central Bank Endorses New Reference Rates for Financial Markets
DJ
07:43aNA ZHONG : Chinese aluminium company Zhongwang scales back European operation
RE
07:42aEURO UP, DOLLAR DOWN : August ends with new milestones
RE
07:17aChina's Yuan Strengthens as Trade and Economic Concerns Fade
DJ
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
