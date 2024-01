BYD starts building $1.4 billion sodium-ion battery plant in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD started construction on a sodium-ion battery plant in the city of Xuzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the local government said.

The factory, with total investment of 10 billion yuan ($1.40 billion), has a planned annual capacity of 30 gigawatt hours, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1=7.1664 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)