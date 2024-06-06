CHINA FINANCE MINISTRY: TO AUTION 35 BLN YUAN OF 50-YEAR TREASURY BONDS ON JUNE 14
USD / CNH
Exchange rates
USDCNH
|Delayed 04:00:01 2024-06-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.262 CNH
|+0.07%
|+0.17%
|+1.99%
|10:40am
|CHINA FINANCE MINISTRY: TO AUTION 35 BLN YUAN OF 50-YEAR TREASUR…
|RE
|08:00am
|Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Issues Ultra-Short-Term Bonds Worth 1 Billion Yuan
|MT
Headlines
China's yuan firms on fresh Fed rate-cut bets; ECB policy decision on tap
June 06, 2024 at 12:38 am EDT
SocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News USD / CNH
- China Finance Ministry: To Aution 35 Bln Yuan Of 50-Year Treasur…