CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2402 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
USD / CNH
Exchange rates
USDCNH
|Delayed 07:59:58 2024-05-27 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.258 CNH
|+0.00%
|+0.19%
|+1.93%
|02:18am
|May. 27
|Russian rouble soars to more than four-month high past 89 vs dollar
