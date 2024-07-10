CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN DROPS TO 7.2760 PER DOLLAR IN EARLY TRADE ON WEDNESDAY, LOWEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 14, 2023
USD / CNH
Exchange rates
USDCNH
|Delayed 10:00:02 2024-07-09 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.291 CNH
|+0.04%
|-0.18%
|+2.39%
|03:39am
SocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
March 25, 2024 at 08:40 am EDT
