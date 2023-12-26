BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's Fujian Aonong Biological Technology said on Tuesday Dabeinong has scrapped plans to buy no less than a 51% stake in its controlling shareholder Xiamen Aonong investment.

The move was due to "major changes" in the company such as equity freeze, Aonong said in a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Separately, Dabeinong will also scrap investment in Aonong Biological assets worth up to 600 million yuan ($83.97 million), according to the filing. ($1 = 7.1455 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)