BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports rose 4.9% year-on-year for the January-to-March period, while imports increased 5%, customs data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
USD / CNH
Exchange rates
USDCNH
|Delayed 01:59:59 2024-04-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.257 CNH
|+0.05%
|+0.11%
|+1.91%
|09:00am
|China's January-March yuan-denominated exports up 4.9%, imports grow 5%
|RE
|08:59am
|Zhejiang Reclaim Construction Signs 222 Million Yuan Water Storage Project Contract
|MT
