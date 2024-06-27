BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms jumped 3.4% in the first five months from the same period last year, official data showed on Thursday.

The rise followed a 4.3% gain in the January-April period, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, and comes after a flurry of largely downbeat economic indicators for May.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.75 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.2666 Chinese yuan renminbi)